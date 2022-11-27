Stanford Cardinal Head Coach David Shaw Resigns

David Shaw enjoyed several successful seasons as head coach of the Stanford Cardinal. Alas, his next triumph will come with a different program, as Shaw resigned from his position after Saturday’s 35-26 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Although the Cardinal football program flourished early on in Shaw’s tenure, it’s been several years since the team had a winning record. Stanford last appeared in a bowl game in 2018, posting four straight losing seasons.

Those woes were compounded by a disappointing 2022 campaign in which the team went 3-9 overall, including just 1-8 in conference play.

Stanford won’t be involved, but the Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday night. The USC Trojans claimed the top spot in the conference and will take on the Utah Utes, who advanced on the strength of a tiebreaker over the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks.

