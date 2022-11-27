BETTING NCAAF News
11:32 AM, November 27, 2022

Stanford Cardinal Head Coach David Shaw Resigns

Grant White Grant White

David Shaw enjoyed several successful seasons as head coach of the Stanford Cardinal. Alas, his next triumph will come with a different program, as Shaw resigned from his position after Saturday’s 35-26 loss to the BYU Cougars. 

Although the Cardinal football program flourished early on in Shaw’s tenure, it’s been several years since the team had a winning record. Stanford last appeared in a bowl game in 2018, posting four straight losing seasons. 

Those woes were compounded by a disappointing 2022 campaign in which the team went 3-9 overall, including just 1-8 in conference play. 

Stanford won’t be involved, but the Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday night. The USC Trojans claimed the top spot in the conference and will take on the Utah Utes, who advanced on the strength of a tiebreaker over the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Trojans lined as short -1.5 favorites for Friday’s tilt, with the total set at 64.5.