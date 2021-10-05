Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With “Hip Issues”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with some hip issues this week according to head coach Mike Tomlin, per The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette.

Tomlin didn’t give much information to reporters beyond mentioning the “hip issues”, but Roethlisberger has a laundry list of injuries that he has dealt with throughout his career. He has never dealt with a reported hip injury but a pectoral injury in Week 2 already has the Steelers quarterback banged up less than a quarter into the season. Roethlisberger has posted a 64.1 percent completion rate for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Since beating the Bills in Week 1, Pittsburgh has rattled off three straight losses and will look to return to the winning column on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.