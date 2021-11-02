Steelers Send DE Melvin Ingram To Chiefs In Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have sent defensive end Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs via trade, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

It’s unclear what the Steelers will receive in return for the 32-year-old. With the deadline set for 4:00 p.m. ET, time was ticking for Kansas City to bolster a defense that ranks dead last in yards per play allowed in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 50 sacks, 370 tackles, 14 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries in his ten-year career.

Knee and hamstring injuries have kept Ingram out of 13 games in the last three seasons and at 32 years old, this is a clear move of immediate need by the Chiefs right up against the deadline. More information on the deal is sure to follow in the coming hours.

