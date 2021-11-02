Steelers Send DE Melvin Ingram To Chiefs In Trade

It’s unclear what the Steelers will receive in return for the 32-year-old. With the deadline set for 4:00 p.m. ET, time was ticking for Kansas City to bolster a defense that ranks dead last in yards per play allowed in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 50 sacks, 370 tackles, 14 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries in his ten-year career.
Knee and hamstring injuries have kept Ingram out of 13 games in the last three seasons and at 32 years old, this is a clear move of immediate need by the Chiefs right up against the deadline. More information on the deal is sure to follow in the coming hours.
Green Bay Packers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently one-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with the total set at 55.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.