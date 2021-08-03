Stephen Curry Gets Another Max Contract

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have agreed to a four-year $215 million extension.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry has agreed on a four-year, $215M contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, making him the first player in history to sign two career $200 million-plus deals, his agent Jeff Austin of @OctagonBsktball tells ESPN.
In 2017, Curry became the first NBA player to receive a $200 million contract. Now, he’s the first player with multiple $200 million contracts. The two-time NBA MVP will be 37 at the end of the extension, and according to Spotrac, he’ll earn a whopping $59.6 million in the final year. Curry is widely credited for revolutionizing the modern game that places an increased emphasis on three-point shooting. Diminutive players like Trae Young have specifically modeled their game after Curry.
The Warriors finished ninth in the Western Conference and qualified for the playoff play-in tournament but failed to advance further. They will have sharp-shooter Klay Thompson back for next season as the Splash Brothers attempt to win their fourth NBA Championship.
The Warriors have the fourth shortest odds to win the title at +1100.
