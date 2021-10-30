Stephon Gilmore Will Make His Panthers Debut Sunday vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers have activated former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, off the physically unable to perform list. The veteran cornerback is set to make his 2021-22 debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Gilmore has been sidelined since the start of the season with a quad injury suffered at the end of last season. The two-time All-Pro required surgery in the offseason to repair the injury.

The Panthers acquired Gilmore from the New England Patriots earlier this season for a sixth-round draft pick. He joins a Panthers secondary that allows the second-fewest passing yards per game, but it will be all hands on deck against the Falcons 10th-ranked passing attack.

Carolina started the season 3-0 but has dropped four straight games since then to fall the 3-4 and last place in the NFC South. The Panthers are listed as +3 underdogs against the 3-3 Falcons, with the total set at 46.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.