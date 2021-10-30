Stephon Gilmore Will Make His Panthers Debut Sunday vs. Falcons
October 30Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Carolina Panthers have activated former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, off the physically unable to perform list. The veteran cornerback is set to make his 2021-22 debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Gilmore has been sidelined since the start of the season with a quad injury suffered at the end of last season. The two-time All-Pro required surgery in the offseason to repair the injury.
The Panthers acquired Gilmore from the New England Patriots earlier this season for a sixth-round draft pick. He joins a Panthers secondary that allows the second-fewest passing yards per game, but it will be all hands on deck against the Falcons 10th-ranked passing attack.
Carolina started the season 3-0 but has dropped four straight games since then to fall the 3-4 and last place in the NFC South. The Panthers are listed as +3 underdogs against the 3-3 Falcons, with the total set at 46.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.