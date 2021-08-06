Suns Considering Adding Elfrid Payton

This move would be somewhat puzzling because the Suns already signed point guards Chris Paul to a four-year $120 million deal and Cameron Payne to a three-year $19 million deal.
During the regular season, Payton started all 63 games he appeared in but was benched in favor of Derrick Rose after Game 2 in the first round of the playoffs. In fact, Payton didn’t step back onto the court for the remainder of the series.
The former Louisana product has some history with the Suns after starting 19 games in 2018 following a trade from the Orlando Magic. He finished last season with 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
One explanation for him landing with the Suns is that perhaps his stock has dropped immensely. It’ll be interesting to see if Phoenix plans to experiment with Paul and Payton both on the court simultaneously, with Payton playing the role as a backup.
