Suns Retain Chris Paul Signing Him to a Four-Year Deal

Unsatisfied with a Western Conference banner, the Phoenix Suns have re-signed 11-time all-star Chris Paul to a reported four-year contract worth up to $120 million. Paul helped guide the Suns to the NBA Finals, losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1422327665416081414

Paul has been a force his entire career, and 2020-21 was no exception. Point God played in 70 games, leading the Suns in Win Shares and Offensive and Defensive Box Plus/Minus. His four-year deal brings him to his age 39 season, but it’s clear that Paul has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Suns have Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton heading into prime years, leaving Paul with the supporting cast he needs to make another run at the Larry O’Brien trophy. An NBA Championship is one of the last pieces of hardware eluding Paul.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns tied for the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Finals next season with +1300 odds.