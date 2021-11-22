T.J. Oshie Listed as Day-to-Day, Won’t Play vs. Kraken Sunday

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is back on the injury report a day after coming off the injured reserve. Tarik El-Bashir confirmed that Oshie would be unavailable Sunday night against the Seattle Kraken. Oshie initially injured his foot on October 27 when he blocked a shot against the Detroit Red Wings, although it wasn’t confirmed that the foot injury is what’s keeping Oshie out on Sunday.

The veteran winger has played eight games for the Capitals this season, recording four goals and three assists. Oshie’s absence means there is a spot on the Caps’ second line and top powerplay unit. Tom Wilson dropped down to skate on the second line with Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in warm-ups.

The Capitals have won six of their past seven, going 6-0-1. They enter tonight’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back and are priced as modest -122 favorites against the Kraken, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.