Tate Ratledge Out For Season With Lisfranc Fracture
September 5Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Tate Ratledge’s season is over before it even got started. The Georgia Bulldogs true freshman won the starting right guard job after impressive spring and fall camps. Unfortunately, Ratledge was forced to leave on the Bulldogs game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night after injuring his foot on the Bulldogs’ opening drive.
It was confirmed today that Ratledge would miss the rest of the season after suffering a Lisfranc fracture and requires surgery to resolve the injury.
Warren Ericson replaced Ratledge in the contest and should be in the starting lineup moving forward.
The Bulldogs offensive line held up without Ratledge, giving up just one sack and allowing JT Daniels plenty of time to operate in the pocket against the Tigers imposing defense. Georgia went on to win 10-3.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a contest with the UAB Blazers. FanDuel Sportsbook opened Georgia as -26.5 point favorites with the total set at 44.5
