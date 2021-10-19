Taylor Lewan Carted Off Field vs. Bills, Being Evaluated for a Concussion

For the second day in a row, an NFL player had to be carted off the field with their head immobilized. Taylor Lewan suffered the injury on Monday Night Football when his Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan injured his neck on a Derrick Henry touchdown run as the offensive lineman’s head collided with a Bills player before hitting the ground. Lewan remained immobile for several minutes before he was carted off the field, offering a thumbs-up as he departed. Jim Wyatt confirmed that Lewan had movement in all his extremities after the incident and was being evaluated for a concussion.

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1450276083966914561

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor suffered a similar injury on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Taylor was motionless on the field for an extended period before being taken to hospital. The Seahawks provided an update Monday night, and thankfully, both players appear to have avoided serious injuries.

