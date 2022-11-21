Team USA Gets Draw in Opening World Cup Match with Wales
joecervenka
The Americans opened up their Group B World Cup play with a matchup against Wales on Monday.
USA got off to a very good start when they scored in the first half. Timothy Weah put the Americans on the board in the 36th minute, and the US had a 1-0 lead at the half. Weah and company outplayed the Welsh squad in the opening half, but things changed after the break.
Kieffer Moore came in for Dan James to start the second half and seemed to spark a stale Wales attack. Moore had a shot on net, and the Welsh side spent much of their time deep in American territory. It finally paid off when Walker Zimmerman took a shocking penalty inside the box. While US goalie Matt Turner guessed right on Gareth Bale, his penalty kick was just too powerful to stop, and the 82nd minute is where Wales earned the 1-1 draw.
Up next for the Americans is a tough Friday matchup with England, who thumped Iran 6-2 this morning. Kickoff goes at 2 pm ET.
Wales will also play Friday, looking to build on their late tie in a meeting with the Iranians. You’ll have to get up bright and early to catch that one, as game time is 5 am ET.
