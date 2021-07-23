Team USA’s Roster Is Still Incomplete

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that Team USA is hopeful to have Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday for its opening game against France on Sunday. Both Middleton and Holiday have spent the last few days celebrating Milwaukee’s first NBA title in 50 years.
They’re expected to meet up with Devin Booker on Friday in Seattle to fly to Tokyo, and I’d imagine that Booker will have his earbuds in for the duration of the flight.
Nonetheless, it will be a quick turnaround with their opening game against France on Sunday at 8:00 AM E.T. Team USA is currently a 12-point favorite against France with the total set at 177.5. The teams last faced off in 2019, and France upset Team USA 89-79.
Team USA is currently a 12-point favorite against France with the total set at 177.5. The teams last faced off in 2019, and France upset Team USA 89-79.
