Teddy Bridgewater Ruled Out With a Concussion, Drew Lock Takes Over

Teddy Bridgewater was operating the Denver Broncos offense efficiently through the first three weeks of the season. The Broncos are 3-0, scoring 25.3 points per game and leading the league in time of possession. A concussion could derail the Broncos’ early season success, as Bridgewater was forced out of the game against the Baltimore Ravens after taking several hard hits.

Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater and was ineffective at generating any offense for the Broncos, going 6-for-9 for 38 yards across two drives. The former second-round pick was sacked two times, failing to get Denver across midfield. Lock’s struggles against the Ravens are a continuation of last season’s poor metrics. The 24-year-old completed just 57.4% of passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

The sooner Bridgewater can return, the better off the Broncos will be. Stay tuned to the Broncos post-game for an injury update on their signal-caller.

