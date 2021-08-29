Teddy Bridgewater Starts Slow Against Rams

There was no pressure on Teddy Bridgewater coming into the Denver Broncos’ final preseason game. Head coach Vic Fangio had already named Bridgewater as the starter for Week 1, and tonight’s contest was nothing more than an opportunity to get into a rhythm with the starters. Things didn’t start well for Bridgewater and the Broncos.

https://twitter.com/mikeklis/status/1431791666881515520

Through two series, Bridgewater had only one completion on his first six attempts for four yards against a Los Angeles Rams defense compromised mainly of backup players. It’s unclear how many drives Bridgewater will be on the field with the starters for, but he will need to be sharper to hold onto the starter’s job.

The quarterback controversy may be over for now, but it’s not the last we’ve heard of it if Bridgewater continues to struggle during the regular season. Drew Lock is waiting in the wings if Bridgewater can’t find his footing with his new offense.

This season, the Broncos have to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers and currently sit third in the AFC West futures market with +900 odds to win the division, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.