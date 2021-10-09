Texans Place Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans fledgling offense took a hit on Saturday when the team placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on the injured reserve. Cannon is dealing with a disc issue in his back that will keep him out for a minimum of three weeks.

The Texans acquired cannon via trade with the New England Patriots this past offseason. The 10-year pro started all four games for the Texans so far this season, playing 100% of snaps over the past three weeks. Charlie Heck is the starting tackle on the Texans’ depth chart and will get his second career start against Cannon’s former team on Sunday.

The Texans’ offense is sputtering to start the season. Houston averages the third-fewest yards per game to start the season while scoring the fourth-fewest points. The Texans’ offensive line has held up, though, sitting in the middle of the pack, allowing the 16th-most sacks this season.

