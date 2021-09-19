Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Out For Game Vs. Browns With Hamstring Injury

After throwing the ball away in the third quarter, Taylor came up limping and exited the game before being officially ruled out for the rest of the matchup. Taylor was 10-for-11 for 125 yards and a passing touchdown along with a 15-yard rush for a touchdown. After a decisive win over the Jaguars in Week 1, the Texans are looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has entered the game for his first career NFL appearance. Houston took Mills with their third-round pick of the 2021 draft after three years at Stanford. The Texans currently trail the Browns 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
More details are likely to come tonight or tomorrow on the severity of Taylor’s injury.
Houston Texans Futures Odds
The Houston Texans are currently +15000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
