Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Out For TNF Vs. Panthers

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has officially been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Taylor limped off the field and did not return to Houston’s 34-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as he was reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury. Prior to the injury, the veteran was 10-for-11 for 125 yards and a passing touchdown along with a 15-yard touchdown rush.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills entered the game and is expected to get his first career start on Thursday when the Texans take on the Panthers. Mills was eight-for-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Sunday’s defeat. In two collegiate seasons as the starter for Stanford, Mills threw for a 65.5 percent completion rate for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

It’s likely that we will get a better idea of the timetable of Taylor’s injury at some point this week.

Houston Texans Futures Odds

The Houston Texans are currently +15000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.