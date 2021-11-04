Texans QB Tyrod Taylor To Start In Week 9

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss reports that the Houston Texans will start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Texans vs. the Dolphins, David Culley said. — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) November 4, 2021

Taylor hadn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against the Browns. With him on the field, the Texans matched scores with the Browns before ultimately losing the game 31-21. The former Virginia Tech product also played well in Houston’s Week 1 victory as he completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 291 yards and threw two touchdowns.

The public sees the Texans as undervalued, with Taylor returning under center. Houston’s currently a 6.5-point road underdog, and while the ticket count is pretty between the two sides, it’s the Texans that are attracting over 90% of the money.

While sharp bettors have yet to show their hand in terms of aside, they’re targeting the over on the total, which is available anywhere between 45.5 and 46.5.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.