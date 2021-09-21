Texans To Start QB Davis Mills In Week 3

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports that Texans head coach, David Culley, has announced Davis Mills will make his first NFL start with Tyrod Taylor, sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Mills replaced Taylor in the second half of their game against the Browns on Sunday. He completed 8-of-18 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Texans selected the former Stanford product with the 67th pick in the third round. He only threw for 3,468 yards in college, but he’s a quarterback many pundits felt would have plenty of upside at the next level.

However, with the Texans hosting the Panthers in primetime on Thursday night, he won’t have a whole week of practice to prepare. The lookahead line for this game listed Houston as a 3.5-point underdog. That number is now up to 7.5, with sharp bettors looking to take the points with the home underdog.

