Texans To Start QB Davis Mills In Week 8

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports that Davis Mills will start at quarterback on Sunday when the Texans host the Los Angeles Rams.

Davis Mills will start for the #Texans vs. the Ramshttps://t.co/a6DUR66lZP — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) October 29, 2021

Mills started the last five games for the Texans after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. According to head coach David Culley, Taylor is back training with the team, but they don’t think he’s ready to get back on the field.

Houston has yet to win a game with Mills as a starter, and it’s as high as a 15.5-point home underdog against the Rams.

The Texans have scored just eight points in their last two games, but they’ve looked a bit better at home. In Week 5, they held a 22-9 lead over the Patriots in the third quarter but couldn’t hang on to the lead and lost 25-22.

That performance could be why sharp bettors are taking the points with the home team.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.