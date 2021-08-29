Texans Trade DE Shaq Lawson To Jets

The Houston Texans have traded defensive end Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick, per New York Post’s Brian Costello.

The five-year veteran will join the Jets and look to fill the void left by defensive end Carl Lawson who suffered a season-ending Achilles on August 19th. Defensive end Vinny Curry will also miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to complications with a rare blood disorder. Lawson has accrued 140 tackles, 20.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown throughout his career. This will be Lawson’s fourth NFL team since 2019 while he never played a snap for the Texans. The Jets are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season.

New York Jets Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The New York Jets are currently 4.5 point underdogs for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with a total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.