Texans Trade DE Shaq Lawson To Jets

The five-year veteran will join the Jets and look to fill the void left by defensive end Carl Lawson who suffered a season-ending Achilles on August 19th. Defensive end Vinny Curry will also miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to complications with a rare blood disorder. Lawson has accrued 140 tackles, 20.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown throughout his career. This will be Lawson’s fourth NFL team since 2019 while he never played a snap for the Texans. The Jets are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season.
New York Jets Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
The New York Jets are currently 4.5 point underdogs for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with a total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.