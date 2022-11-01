The World Cup: North America Has Finally Arrived

Every four years, the entire world celebrates a sport like no other. Thirty-two countries select their brightest stars and send them to represent their nations on soccer’s grandest stage – the World Cup.

Odds to win the World Cup: Brasil (+450), France (+550), Argentina (+700), England (+750), Spain (+750), Germany (+950)

Fans travel from every corner of the globe to get a glimpse of the action, many without tickets, just happy to be part of the excitement. Families will sit together around their televisions, decked out in patriotic colors, hanging on every kick of the ball.

Like clockwork, the tournament begins, and the entire world takes a few moments to breathe in the fresh air, smell the roses, and watch some soccer. It’s been this way since 1930. Now, for the first time, all three of North America’s most populous nations will participate in the World Cup. In this article, I’ve chosen a bet for each of them!

This is special, as North American fans are ready to join the fun.

Canada to beat Morocco (+210) – December 1, 10:00 a.m. ET

For the first time since 1986, the Canadian Men’s national side will participate in the World Cup. From the grizzly veteran experience of long-time captain Atiba Hutchinson to the high-flying Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, the Canadian side is well-built. Managed by Englishman John Herdman, the Reds look to fare better than they did the last time. In 1986, they failed to score. In 2022, the Reds will win their first World Cup match.

USA to beat Iran (+105) – November 29, 2:00 p.m. ET

USA’s golden boy Christian Pulisic will find it tough to compete with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden when he draws up against England (despite his exploits in the English Premier League). Still, regarding winnability, one match stands above the rest. After two hard matches have been played against England and Wales, the USMNT will face Iran. Currently sitting at +105 to win, I’m slamming the moneyline. With their tournament dreams likely hanging in the balance, the Stars and Stripes must get it done.

Mexico Draw No Bet vs. Poland (-132) – November 22, 11:00 a.m. ET

This one was a little bit tougher. Despite Chicharito being MLS’s top scorer this year, he was not selected for the Mexico squad heading to Qatar. It will be a tough tournament for a Mexican side that will struggle to score in an unforgiving group. Argentina is my pick to win the whole thing, so if you’re interested in group C winning the World Cup, that’s currently at +650. Despite the strange nature of squad selection for El Tri, they may find themselves in a position to qualify out of the group. If they can hold Robert Lewandowski and his Poland side to a draw, the final match against Saudi Arabia should be winnable. Sitting at -210, it’s too much juice for me, so let’s ride the ‘draw no bet’ at -132 against Poland in their opening match.

Get ready, North America – football is about to mean something entirely different, at least for a month.