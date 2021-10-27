Timberwolves Are Not On The Same Page

Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune reports that there could be some trouble brewing in Minnesota after the Timberwolves disappointing 107-98 home loss to the woeful Pelicans.

.⁦@theothermegryan⁩ fills you in on what Chris Finch called a “testy” practice for the Timberwolves a day after Anthony Edwards’ comments about the need to share the ball more: https://t.co/6AmUhYSLF8 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 27, 2021

According to Ryan, the Timberwolves are not sharing the ball with their teammates, and some players are getting frozen out of the offense. That prompted some strong criticism from second-year player Anthony Edwards.

“Preseason, everybody is sharing the ball. Everybody’s happy,” Edwards said. “So when the season starts, everything changed. I. I. I. I want to shoot this. I want to shoot that. … Me, KAT, and D-Lo got to do a better job of getting them the ball…We’ve got to do a better job of getting them involved, making them feel wanted in the offense, not just on defense.”

The Timberwolves are off to a 2-1 start this season, but all three of their games were against the Pelicans and Rockets. They’ll face a step up in class when they travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday night. Given the team’s focus on sharing the ball, it might make sense to look at some assist props for D’Angelo Russell . Russell’s prop total is set at 5.5, and it’s juiced to the over at -138.