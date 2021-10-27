Timberwolves Are Not On The Same Page
Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune reports that there could be some trouble brewing in Minnesota after the Timberwolves disappointing 107-98 home loss to the woeful Pelicans.
.@theothermegryan fills you in on what Chris Finch called a “testy” practice for the Timberwolves a day after Anthony Edwards’ comments about the need to share the ball more: https://t.co/6AmUhYSLF8
According to Ryan, the Timberwolves are not sharing the ball with their teammates, and some players are getting frozen out of the offense. That prompted some strong criticism from second-year player Anthony Edwards.
“Preseason, everybody is sharing the ball. Everybody’s happy,” Edwards said. “So when the season starts, everything changed. I. I. I. I want to shoot this. I want to shoot that. … Me, KAT, and D-Lo got to do a better job of getting them the ball…We’ve got to do a better job of getting them involved, making them feel wanted in the offense, not just on defense.”