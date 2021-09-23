Timberwolves Shake Up Front Office

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves have dismissed president Gersson Rosas.

It seems the news caught Wolves’ star player Karl-Anthony Towns by surprise, especially with training camps getting underway on Sep 28.

According to Hine, there’s been some disagreement between Rosas and the front office in recent months. The team ultimately decided to end the matter by dismissing him to avoid things lingering into the season. But that’s the sort of thing you’d think they might want to run by Towns beforehand, given his stature within the team as the highest-paid player.

In 2018, the former number one overall pick signed a five-year, $190 million supermax contract extension. Although Towns has three years remaining on the deal, it’ll be interesting to see if this has any negative impact when he’s up for a new contract in the summer of 2024.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Minnesota at +610 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss it altogether.