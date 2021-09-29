Titans’ Face Injuries At Wide Receiver

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans could be shorthanded at the wide receiver position against the New York Jets on Sunday. A.J. Brown is dealing with a hamstring problem while Julio Jones has a leg injury.

News of their injuries is a big reason why sharp bettors are running to bet the Jets, who are as high as a 7.5 point underdog. New York is not only winless on the season, but it’s also failed to cover the spread in each of their games.

In comparison, the Titans come into the matchup with an identical 2-1 mark straight up and against the spread. The total for the game is also getting hit after opening as high as 47. Sharp bettors have pounded the under, which is now as low as 43.5 at some sportsbooks.

