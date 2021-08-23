Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Teams around the league continue to prepare for the upcoming season while still navigating challenges brought on by COVID-19. On Sunday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that he tested positive for the virus and has started quarantining. Vrabel, like the rest of the Titans coaching staff, is fully vaccinated.

The Titans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, 34-3. Vrabel spoke face-to-face with players from both teams throughout the week as the Titans and Bucs got together for joint practices leading up to their game.

According to the updated COVID-19 guidelines for this season, Vrabel can resume in-person coaching with the team after providing two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period.

Tennessee dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak on their team last season, forcing the postponement of games in Week 4 and 5. It’s a situation they’ll continue to monitor closely, but the Titans haven’t announced any additional positive tests.

