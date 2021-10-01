Titans WRs A.J. Brown & Julio Jones OUT For Week 4 Vs. Jets

Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have both been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both players have been dealing with hamstring injuries that limited their playing time on Sunday and will now ultimately keep them out of the team’s meeting with New York on Sunday. This may be a precaution as the Titans are atop the AFC South at 2-1 with one win combined between their three division rivals and will take on a Jets team that has mightily struggled to open up the season.

Wide receivers Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be looked upon as quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s primary targets in Sunday’s matchup. Rogers has seven receptions on 13 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown while Westbrook-Ikhine has six receptions on seven targets for 69 yards and a touchdown this season.

Tennessee Titans Vs. New York Jets Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently six-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.