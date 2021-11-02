Tobias Harris Expected to Miss Several Games While In Health and Safety Protocols

Tobias Harris was a late scratch for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and the reason is more sinister than anticipated. Harris is expected to miss several games after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

Harris has helped the 76ers to a 4-2 record, leading the team in rebounds, with 9.0 per game and sitting second in scoring, with 19.8 points per game. Furkan Korkmaz started in place of Harris on Monday and will see the lion’s share of starts with Harris out of action.

The 76ers were already dealing with lineup issues before Harris entered health and safety protocols. Monday’s contest was a scheduled off day for leading scorer Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons has not yet joined the team for game action after sitting out training camp after asking for a trade.

The shorthanded 76ers are no worse for wear without their three starters, leading the Portland Trail Blazers heading into the fourth quarter.