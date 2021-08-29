Tom Brady Shows No Rust in Preseason Finale

Tom Bray had thrown only two passes coming into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The future Hall of Famer showed that he’s ready to defend his Super Bowl title, finishing the tune-up contest going 11-for-14 for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Brady enters the 2021 season just 1,154 passing yards short of Drew Brees for the all-time passing yards record in the NFL. The 44-year-old already has some impressive distinctions, holding the record for most touchdown passes and being the all-time winningest quarterback in league history. Age isn’t slowing Brady down though, as we saw last year, there’s no limit to how far he can carry the Bucs.
The Buccaneers enter the season with lofty expectations. Tampa sits second on the Super Bowl futures board with +650 odds. They are chalk to win the NFC and NFC South with +300 and -240 odds, respectively. The Bucs have an 11.5 win total, with the over bought up to -150. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.