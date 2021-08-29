Tom Brady Shows No Rust in Preseason Finale

Tom Bray had thrown only two passes coming into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The future Hall of Famer showed that he’s ready to defend his Super Bowl title, finishing the tune-up contest going 11-for-14 for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Brady enters the 2021 season just 1,154 passing yards short of Drew Brees for the all-time passing yards record in the NFL. The 44-year-old already has some impressive distinctions, holding the record for most touchdown passes and being the all-time winningest quarterback in league history. Age isn’t slowing Brady down though, as we saw last year, there’s no limit to how far he can carry the Bucs.

The Buccaneers enter the season with lofty expectations. Tampa sits second on the Super Bowl futures board with +650 odds. They are chalk to win the NFC and NFC South with +300 and -240 odds, respectively. The Bucs have an 11.5 win total, with the over bought up to -150. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.