Tom Brady Throws 600th Career Touchdown Pass

The Chicago Bears have become a footnote in Tom Brady‘s history book. Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass against the Bears on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass the 600 touchdown benchmark. Mike Evans was on the receiving end of the touchdown, his fifth of the season.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1452381982386761735

The touchdown pass staked the Bucs to a 14-0 lead, but they’ve added to their lead since then. Touchdown passes notwithstanding, Brady has put up pedestrian numbers in the first half against the Bears, completing 7-of-16 passes for 51 yards at the halfway point of the second quarter.

The GOAT has already cemented his legacy in the annals of history, and everything else is just extra space between him and the second-place finisher.

