Tommy La Stella Fractures Thumb in Rehab Assignment

It’s been a storybook start to the season for the San Francisco Giants. San Fran was widely considered to be an also-ran in the tough NL West, but here they are, halfway through the season, 4.5 games up on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. The Giants have responded well to injuries throughout the early part of the season, but their infield is in shambles as it stands now.

Third baseman Evan Longoria has been out for the last three weeks with a shoulder injury. First baseman Brandon Belt was recently added to the injury list. Tommy La Stella was supposed to be on his way back into the lineup, but he fractured his thumb on assignment while rehabilitating a hamstring injury. That leaves the Giants down three regulars as they approach the second half of the season.

https://twitter.com/MarkWSanchez/status/1408932180105957384

As reported by Mark W. Sanchez, La Stella will be placed in a splint for a week, but he’s probably a couple of weeks away from being ready to play again. That leaves Donovan Solano to hold down second base for the foreseeable future. Solano has a .679 on-base plus slugging percentage and 0.6 wins above replacement in 47 games this season.

The Giants are +450 to win the NL West and +2200 to win it all at FanDuel Sportsbook.