Trail Blazers’ Norm Powell, Tony Snell Out vs. Clippers on Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers are down their starting small forward against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Casey Holdahl tweeted that Norman Powell will be kept out with left patellar tendinopathy, noting that Tony Snell is still not healthy enough to play due to a right foot sprain.

https://twitter.com/CHold/status/1452393917677068289

Powell averages 15.0 points per game on 52.9% shooting and pulling down 3.5 rebounds for the Blazers this season. Snell sits behind him on the Blazers depth chart, which means that Larry Nance Jr. could get his first start of the season against the Clippers. Nance Jr. has played in both of the Blazers games, averaging 5.0 points in 19.5 minutes.

The Trail Blazers are 1-1 to start the season after knocking off the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns in their most recent outing but dropping a 124-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings in their season-opener.

A line should be available on the game at FanDuel Sportsbook after Sunday’s slate of games concludes.