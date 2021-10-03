Trey Lance Comes on In Relief of Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance is the latest quarterback to be thrust into a starting role due to an injury. Lance came on in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo, who injured his calf against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo was on the sidelines for the start of the second half, with Lance calling the signals under center.

https://twitter.com/The_Oddsmaker/status/1444781637959503877

Before departing, Garoppolo threw for 165 yards on 14-for-23 passing, including one touchdown and one interception. Garoppolo went 4-for-11 in the second quarter for 33 yards, although the calf injury could have impacted his play.

The San Francisco 49ers eased Lance into his role, calling three straight runs on his first series before a pair of incompletions on his second. It all came together on the third drive, as Lance connected with Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown to cut the Seattle Seahawks lead to 21-13.

The Seahawks continue to lead the Niners at the start of the fourth quarter. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.