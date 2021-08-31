Tuesday’s Cardinals-Reds Game Postponed

St. Louis beat reporter James Jones reports that Tuesday’s game in Cincinnati between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to bad weather. The after-effects of Hurricane Ida, which devasted New Orleans, now moves north to Ohio.

#stlcards and Reds are going to be PPD tonight, source says — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) August 31, 2021

Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray was scheduled to start with Miles Mikolas getting the nod for St. Louis. The game will be now be made up on Wednesday as part of a separate admission doubleheader.

The Reds probably won’t mind the postponement to gather their thoughts after dropping the last three games. Cincinnati’s now just a half-game ahead of the Padres for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

This series with St. Louis is critical as the Cardinals also trail the Reds by 2.5 games in the wild card race.

