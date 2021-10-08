Tyler Higbee Questionable to Return Against Seahawks

Fans of low-scoring football games are having a great Thursday night, as the Seattle Seahawks lead the Los Angeles Rams 7-3 at halftime. Tyler Higbee may not be having a great night, as he was forced to leave the contest with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

https://twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/status/1446285968428998656

Higbee has been a frequent target for Matthew Stafford but is yet to be targeted against the Seahawks. This season, the Western Kentucky product is tied for the third-most targets and second-most receptions on the Rams, turning his catches into 152 yards and a touchdown.

Johnny Mundt should cover most of the snaps with Higbee out, but Cooper Kupp could be the biggest beneficiary of his absence as Stafford relies on his favorite target to help the Rams stage a comeback.

