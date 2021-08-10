Tyler O’Neill Is Not In Cards’ Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals have released their lineup, and not listed is left fielder Tyler O’Neill. Dylan Carlson will replace O’Neill in the outfield and bat second, while Tommy Edman will fill in for Carlson in right field.
O’Neill’s absence is a bit of a surprise especially considering that the Cardinals had a day off on Monday. The British Columbia native is in his fourth season in the majors and has a .280/.346/.518 slash line with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs.
The Cardinals head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates as a -135 road favorite. St. Louis holds a 6-3 edge in the season series, and J.A. Happ will make his first start since coming over in a trade from the Minnesota Twins.
Although Steven Brault will make just his second start this season, sharp bettors apparently liked what they saw in his debut against the Brewers. Brault allowed one run in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pittsburgh’s odds have now dropped to +116 after opening at +125.
