Tyson Alualu is Scheduled for Surgery After Fracturing Ankle vs. Raiders

On Sunday, Tyson Alualu limped off the field in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and didn’t return. The worst was confirmed after the game when Gerry Dulac noted that Alualu fractured his ankle and is scheduled for surgery on Monday morning. The veteran nose tackle is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Alualu re-signed with the Steelers this off-season after reneging on his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started both games for the Steelers, recording five tackles and one quarterback hit in his two games. Alualu appeared to fracture his ankle when his leg got caught under T.J. Watt. Isaiah Buggs is second on the Steelers depth chart and is the anticipated starter moving forward.

The Steelers are 1-1 after dropping Sunday's contest to the Raiders. Pittsburgh is home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.