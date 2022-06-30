UCLA, USC Set to Join Big Ten as Soon as 2024

UCLA and USC are set to join the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024, per Jon Wilner of Mercury News.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

This comes as an absolute shock across the sports world. Two of the biggest powerhouses on the west coast in both football and basketball are set to depart from the Pac-12, a conference they have each been rooted in since the 1920s. It just adds to the constant shifting that has taken place at every level of collegiate athletics over the past few months.

As they head for the Big Ten, rivalries will be broken up and travel will become a nightmare for teams both to and from the west coast. It’s difficult to not view this decision as one that stems from nonsensical greed and avarice. Who knows where things go from here as super-conferences and a realignment within collegiate sports feels a dire inevitability in the near future.

CFB Offseason Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the college football season all summer long between Week 1, conference winners, national title winners, and much more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.