UCLA, USC Set to Join Big Ten as Soon as 2024

This comes as an absolute shock across the sports world. Two of the biggest powerhouses on the west coast in both football and basketball are set to depart from the Pac-12, a conference they have each been rooted in since the 1920s. It just adds to the constant shifting that has taken place at every level of collegiate athletics over the past few months.
As they head for the Big Ten, rivalries will be broken up and travel will become a nightmare for teams both to and from the west coast. It’s difficult to not view this decision as one that stems from nonsensical greed and avarice. Who knows where things go from here as super-conferences and a realignment within collegiate sports feels a dire inevitability in the near future.
CFB Offseason Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the college football season all summer long between Week 1, conference winners, national title winners, and much more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.