Urban Meyer: “No Chance” of Taking USC Job

Meyer has gotten off to a slow start with the Jaguars. Not only did his team drop the first game of the season to the Texans — who were widely believed to be the worst team in the league — but he’s also reportedly had trouble adjusting to the pro game.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that there has been some speculation about Meyer leaving Jacksonville.

On Monday, USC fired head football coach Clay Helton, and people immediately started linking Meyer to the position. The natural comparison would be Nick Saban stepping down during his first year with the Dolphins to take the Alabama job.

That said, Meyer denied those rumors on Wednesday. He told reporters there was “no chance” he’d be leaving the Jaguars and that he’s “committed to here and building an organization.” It remains to be seen if that’s actually the case, but Meyer will be staying with the Jaguars for the time being.

The Jaguars will host the Broncos in Week 2, and they’re listed as six-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.