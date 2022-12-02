US Star Midfielder Christian Pulisic On Track for Saturday vs. Netherlands

According to ESPN.com, United States midfielder Christian Pulisic is on track to play as his team prepares for Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands.

Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion suffered in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran, in which the 24-year-old scored the lone goal.

“We’re going to see him on the training field today [Friday],” said US coach Gregg Berhalter. “What I think is, it looks pretty good, but we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

While Pulisic is doing all he can to be ready, the Hershey, Pennsylvania native may not be able to go the full 90 minutes.

“I’m going to do everything in my power, with this staff and medical team, to make sure that however long I can be out on the field, I’ll be out there giving my 110 percent no matter what,” said Pulisic.

