Vic Fangio: Ravens’ Final Play Was “Kind of Bull****”

The Broncos head coach was displeased with how the Ravens chose to end their Week 4 matchup vs. the Broncos. Instead of taking the traditional kneel down — which results in negative rushing yards — the Ravens decided to go with a quarterback sweep that gained five yards.

The Ravens chose to do that because the team was sitting on 97 rushing yards before the final play. They had rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the previous 42 games, so they needed just one more to tie the record of 43 games set by the Steelers from 1974-1977. They picked up the required yards on the game’s final play, so they’ll have a chance to break the record next week vs. the Colts.

However, Fangio was clearly upset by the decision, calling it “kind of bull****” and noting that he’d never seen anything like it in his 37 years of pro ball. He emphasized that getting the record was their clear priority and that player safety was secondary.

Not one to shy away, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended his decision on Monday. He questioned why the Broncos weren’t prioritizing player safety by throwing a pass into the end zone trailing by 16-points with just 10 seconds left.

Ultimately, I’m here for the coach-on-coach drama. There’s some bad blood boiling here, so let’s hope we see this matchup again in the future.