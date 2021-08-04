Victor Oladipo Agrees To Return To Heat

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat on a one-year contract.

Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

South Beach was always a possible landing spot for Oladipo, especially when reports surfaced in May that he purchased an $8 million non-waterfront home there. The former Indiana product was traded to Miami just before the trade deadline but only played in five games due to a torn tendon in his quad that kept him out the rest of the season.

Oladipo underwent surgery in May, and it makes sense to stay in Miami given that the team’s doctors and training staff have worked with him since the injury.

This upcoming season will be key for Oladipo in terms of reestablishing his value across the league. He’ll be looking to re-enter the free-agent market in 2022 with the hopes of landing a lucrative deal. Oladipo will have some new teammates with Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker signing with the Heat this offseason.

