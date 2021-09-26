Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Officially Inactive Vs. Seahawks
September 26
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter.
Cook suffered the injury last Sunday in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Cardinals and was clearly affected by it in the second half. The lead back has 42 rushes for 192 yards and a rushing touchdown while catching eight passes for 60 yards this season. Backup running back Alexander Mattison will step into Cook’s starting role and shoulder plenty of the workload. In 2020, Cook had 1,918 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns on his way to his second Pro Bowl selection.
More information on Cook’s ankle injury is sure to come but it doesn’t seem like injured reserve will be considered as he may be back as soon as they host the Browns in Week 4.
The Vikings are currently tied 7-7 in the first quarter with the Seattle Seahawks. They are still seeking their first win of the season.
