Vikings Safety Harrison Smith Inks Extension

The five-time Pro Bowler will be has been a cornerstone of the Viking defense since his rookie season in 2012. The 32-year-old has 747 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 28 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns throughout his career. The deal makes him the second-highest paid safety in the league and is set to keep him as a Viking for the remainder of his career.
Smith has shown true durability by missing just one game in his last four seasons. He is the only Viking ever with four interceptions returned for touchdowns and has the fourth-most pass deflections in franchise history.
Minnesota Vikings Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 Odds
The Minnesota Vikings are currently four-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals with the total set at 48, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.