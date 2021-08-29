Vikings Safety Harrison Smith Inks Extension

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the team with $26.38 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr.

The five-time Pro Bowler will be has been a cornerstone of the Viking defense since his rookie season in 2012. The 32-year-old has 747 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 28 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns throughout his career. The deal makes him the second-highest paid safety in the league and is set to keep him as a Viking for the remainder of his career.

Smith has shown true durability by missing just one game in his last four seasons. He is the only Viking ever with four interceptions returned for touchdowns and has the fourth-most pass deflections in franchise history.

