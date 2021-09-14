Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Swats MLB-Leading 45th Home Run

History books will look back fondly at the 2021 AL MVP race. Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to make his case that he’s the most valuable player in the AL. On Monday, Guerrero Jr. surpassed Ohtani for the MLB home run lead, swatting his 45th long ball of the season.

Lost in the Ohtani hype is Guerrero Jr. working towards a Triple Crown. The 22-year-old leads the AL in home runs, trails Jose Abreu by three runs batted in, and his .318 batting average is only four percentage points off Marcus Semien’s .322 mark. More impressively, those are high-marks across the majors, meaning Vladdy Jr. could be an MLB Triple Crown winner if he can catch his competitors.

Guerrero Jr.’s performance sets the Blue Jays’ pace as they look to secure a postseason berth. As a team, the Jays are slugging .611 over the last 15 days and have moved into a wild card spot in the AL.

In doing so, the Jays World Series odds have jumped to +3000. Those odds are only going in one direction if the Jays continue to win.