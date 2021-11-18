Warriors Stephen Curry Listed As Probable

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is now listed as probable for Thursday’s away game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry picked up a hip contusion while drawing a charge against the Nets on Tuesday.

Steph Curry is probable tonight, per Steve Kerr. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 18, 2021

However, it didn’t seem to slow him down too much as he played a pivotal role in the Warriors 117-99 victory.

The two-time MVP Award put on a show with 37 points and shot 9-of-14 from the three-point line. He now leads all scorers with 28.7 points per game. At 12-2, the Warriors have the best record in the league and are listed as 9.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland was recently 9-5 on the season, but it comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak. Nonetheless, sharp bettors aren’t afraid to back the home dogs as they’re lining up to take the 9.5 points.

