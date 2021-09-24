Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Football Teams vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Washington Football Teams vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Football Team +290| CBillsheifs -300

Spread: Bills -7

Total: 46.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +1100 | Football Team +6000

Washington Football Teams vs. Buffalo Bills Predictions and Picks

Under (45.5)

Washington Football Teams vs. Buffalo Bills News and Analysis

Washington Football Team Analysis

Coming off a 30-29 win over the New York Giants in Week 2, Taylor Heinicke leads the Washington Football Team in a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Heinicke threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns in the win, facing a Giants defense that ranks 23rd in pass DVOA. Buffalo should prove to be a more demanding test with the third-highest pass DVOA. In a Week 3, 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Bills limited Miami to 216 yards of offense.

Washington’s receiving corps focuses on wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who leads the team with a 27% target share. In the Thursday night win, McLaurin saw 14 targets, catching 11 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. With Curtis Samuel likely to miss this week, expect additional looks for tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Adam Humphries. Thomas is eighth among tight ends in targets, seeing the third-most in Week 2 with seven.

Keep an eye on Antonio Gibson’s role in Week 3. The running back is dealing with a shoulder injury, and early reports indicate he is expected to play. In Week 2, Gibson leads the backfield with a 59% share of carries, rushing for 69 yards on 13 attempts. Gibson should see a high volume of carries this week, splitting time with J.D. McKissick.

As a road underdog last season, Washington was 4-2 against the spread, posting a 3-4 record outright.

Buffalo Bills Analysis

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most dominating quarterbacks in the league. As a dual-threat option, Allen can find the end zone through the air and by his rushing ability. In a Week 2 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns, relying on a receiving corps of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, who all saw more than a 15% target share, with Diggs leading the group at 28%. The preferred target for Allen, Diggs, was targeted eight times, catching four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Bills might have an easier time distributing the ball against Washington, who ranks as the 18thin defensive DVOA, compared to a Dolphins defense ranked 11th.

Don’t rule out the rushing game for the Bills, who will face an 18th-ranked run defense. Devin Singletary looks to be the lead back, seeing 43% of the Bills’ carries. Against the Dolphins, Singletary rushed for 82 yards on 13 attempts for one touchdown and should see additional workload if the Bills maintain a lead in the fourth quarter.

As a home favorite, the Bills were 4-1 against the spread last year, posting a 5-0 record outright.