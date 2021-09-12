Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Leaves Game With Hip Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has left today’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury on a hit following a pass attempt in the second quarter and was visibly slow to get up at the end of the play. He exited the game and is questionable to return, per Washington’s Twitter. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke has entered the game in Fitzpatrick’s place.

The 38-year-old journeyman is in his first season with Washington and is on the eighth team of his NFL career. In nine games with the Miami Dolphins last season, he threw for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for a 4-3 record in seven starts. The severity of the injury is currently unknown which will be something to monitor.

NFL Week 1 FanDuel Sportsbook

You can wager on game lines, futures, and in-game betting all throughout the NFL season only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.