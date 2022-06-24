Wayne Rooney Wishes to Be Relieved As Derby County Manager

Rooney was given the Derby job in the 2020-21 season as player-manager following the sacking of Phillip Cocu. The Englishman guided Derby out of relegation in the 2020-21 season and was appointed as permanent manager. Facing multiple point deductions last season due to breaching financial rules, Rooney could not keep Derby County in the second-tier EFL Championship in 2021-22. The club was officially relegated last month to League One where they will compete next season.
At just 36 years old, the next step for Rooney is uncertain. While it seems his playing career is over, he has proven to be a capable manager and may see interest elsewhere now that he is available. Time will tell whether he is looking to get back into management right away.
Derby County EFL League One Winner Odds
Derby County currently has the third-shortest odds to win EFL League One in 2022-23 at +1100 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
