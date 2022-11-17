Which College Football Coaches are on the Hot Seat?

With the College Football regular season quickly winding down, changes are on the horizon for some programs that currently have coaches on the hot seat.

Whether it revolves around disappointment or unrealized expectations, multiple coaches will be looking for work after the clock strikes midnight on the College Football season.

Knowing that, let’s dive into five coaches who might be seeing their time end with their respective programs.

1. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

It’s no secret that there was positivity surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies heading into this season, considering they had a top-ten ranking in the preseason polls. The Aggies have not delivered to those expectations. In fact, not even close. They sit with a 3-7 record and won’t be in a bowl game this year, which is certainly rock bottom for Jimbo Fisher and company. What’s scary about Fisher being a top candidate to be let go is that he just signed a 10-year, $95 million contract last September that is fully guaranteed. Knowing that, how likely is it that he’s going to get the boot? Will there be pressure to get rid of him after just signing that lucrative deal? Maybe, but it’s unlikely. Regardless, this team can’t keep getting away with the results they’ve been generating, and even if this isn’t the year Fisher gets fired, he’s undoubtedly ripe on the hot seat.

2. Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern)

There’s not much to like about what Northwestern has accomplished lately as a program, and a large portion of the blame will be directed toward head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The team is currently 1-9 and hasn’t come out on top in a game since August, which obviously raises question marks about the direction this program is headed in. Wins and losses matter, but so does being competitive, and that’s not something Fitzgerald and his coaching have been able to say for the majority of this season, even amidst two solid defensive performances against Ohio State and Penn State. Fitzgerald is unlikely to be fired, but there needs to be much more accountability for this Big Ten program.

3. David Shaw (Stanford)

When you’re being asked in press conferences about being on the hot seat, your name will circulate on a list like this. That’s exactly what’s transpired for David Shaw with Stanford, and it’s hard to be sure there’s more for him to get out of this team. This is a proud program, and there’s a case to be made that this is also currently one of the worst programs in college football this season. There have been positive memories surrounding what Shaw has accomplished for the Cardinal program, but changes are necessary, and it just depends if the people in charge have the stones to make them.

4. Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

With Brent Venables at the helm in Oklahoma, much more was expected from him regarding the program’s defense, which has undoubtedly been underwhelming, to say the least. There’s not a lot of precedence for OU being this poor, and that’s likely to get the attention of the higher-ups. This isn’t an endorsement of him as a coach that will be fired, considering it’s extremely unlikely the program will go in that direction after just one year on the job. Still, the hot seat doesn’t mean a firing is on the horizon, but changes are certainly needed next year if he hopes to stay employed.

5. Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

It’s hard to be fully confident in what Steve Sarkisian has brought to the Texas Longhorns program, considering he currently sits at 11-11 through the near completion of his first two seasons as head coach. There’s a lot of talent on offense, and the team has the pieces to succeed, but Sarkisian and the coaching staff need to stick to their game plan and stop overcomplicating things. The coaches haven’t done a good job setting up some top offensive talent to find success, which is a big reason why he’s riding in the final spot on this list. There should be more of a leash for Sarkisian with the Longhorns, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t starting to question whether he’s the right coach for the job.